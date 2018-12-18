VOLUNTEERS from a York-based healthcare provider have thrown a festive party for all residents and staff at a local independent living facility in the city.

The party saw a team of volunteers from Benenden Health, based in Holgate Park Drive, off Poppleton Road, delivering Christmas cheer to the residents of Honeysuckle House, on Herdsman Road, Dringhouses.

The party at the City of York Council-managed facility was held as part of the partnership between Benenden Health and York Cares.

Partygoers sang festive carols accompanied by a flutist, took part in a festive quiz and reminisced whilst tucking into mince pies.

Darren McCormack, head of risk and compliance at Benenden Health, heads up the team taking part in the volunteering.

He said: “This was the first year my team at Benenden Health has been involved in delivering a Christmas party of this sorts, and it was a delight to be able to meet the residents and brighten up their day. At this time of the year it is especially important to give something back to the community, so it was a pleasure to put a smile on their faces and see them all in a festive mood.”

Georgia Everall, volunteering project officer at York Cares, added: “We're delighted to see Benenden Health volunteers giving something back once again this Christmas by hosting a Christmas party for older people in the city. The annual Christmas parties are a great opportunity for local businesses to give something back to the community, and it's encouraging to see how a small amount of time given up can make sure a big difference.”