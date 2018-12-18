AT this special time of year I would like, on behalf of those who have received care within the Hospice, Sunflower Centre or through Hospice@Home, to thank our many friends and supporters for their continued support and generosity.

We receive amazing support from individuals, families, businesses, educational organisations and community groups and this year has been no exception. We are incredibly lucky and never take this for granted. A special thanks must go to nearly 600 volunteers who support us in all areas of the organisation: in our shops, by driving, working in the Hospice itself or helping with essential fundraising.

Finally, St Leonard’s Hospice wishes everyone a very happy Christmas and peaceful New Year.

Karen Johnson, Acting chief executive, St Leonard’s Hospice, York