EVER since the 2016 referendum there has been an increasingly voluble clamour for another.

The difficulty arises that, in examining their reasons for a re-run of the referendum few, if any, have any solid basis.

“Many who voted leave have changed their minds, because we now have more ‘facts’.”

Even if this were true, I suggest that this change is more as a result of the generation of fear than any logical process.

“Many of the Leave voters were ‘old’ and thus have no vested interest in the future of the UK.”

By the same logic they would not bother to recycle anything, because what the Earth’s environment might be in 20, 40 or 100 years will not affect them. And of course, none of them have children or grandchildren...

“This issue, that has generated such social divisions, can only be resolved by a re-examination of whether we should, or should not, revoke our EU membership.”

Yes it has. And no it will not.

The issues which brought about the referendum in the first place have not changed. They have been argued about for over 40 years. They will not go away, by simply wishing it so.

The real consequences of ignoring the vote of June 2016 would be a more profound and damaging legacy.

What is the point of engaging in politics, or even voting at all, if we are continually ignored?

Only fanatics would engage in the political process because the rest of us simply would not care any more.

Malcolm Glover

Lindsey Avenue, York

Theresa’s waved the white flag over Brexit

ONCE upon a time - 2016 to be exact - the British people voted on a thing called Brexit.

The democratic vote was to leave.

After the first captain jumped ship, the new one, a Captain Theresa May Want To Remain, duly sailed on board the good ship HMS Great Britain along with her crew known to most as the Snowflakes.

Mid channel two first mates, Seamen Davis and Raab who dared to disagree, were made to walk the plank.

Before arriving in Brussels the Union Jack was lowered and replaced with a plain white one.

After disembarking on the quay, Captain Theresa lined up her crew.

Ready, she squeaked. Ready Captain the negotiating crew squeaked back.

Right, white handkerchiefs out, wave them high!

Forward march.

Paul Tutill,

Usher Lane,

Haxby, York

The dynamics have changed since 2016

I DO not advocate the young having more rights than the old: just the same.

L Walker (A dangerous road to stick with the EU, Letters, December 15) answers my concern exactly when he/she says ‘I have a right to say how I live’.

This is a two-way street, L Walker. Why do you and others deny a say to a group who will have to live with this decision for around 60 to 70 years, against thee and me with luck 10 to 20 years.

This is especially the case when the dynamics have changed out of all proportion, with 2.5 million new 18-year-olds since the referendum.

Also, 1.5 million oldies have died since then, plus a million voters have changed their minds.

Not one politician has a clue what’s going to happen!

William Moore,

Lochrin Place,

York

Brexit tragedy/farce keeps grinding on

AS the tragedy, farce - or both - of Brexit grinds remorselessly on to the inevitable result (‘United Kingdom nul points’) I am reminded of Tony Hancock’s immortal words: “Does Magna Carta mean nothing to you? Did she die in vain?”

Fifty years ago this was a national catchphrase and is probably more relevant today - if anyone understands it.

AV Martin,

Westfield Close,

Wigginton,York