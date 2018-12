THERE was a crash involving a cyclist and a car this morning in York.

It happened on Tadcaster Road, near Middlethorpe Drive, close to the Tesco/ Moor Lane roundabout.

Police were called to the crash at 9am.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "Not believed to be any serious injuries."

Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed that nobody was taken to hospital.

The collision caused traffic problems in the area.