A MAN was arrested on suspicion of assault after an altercation in Selby at the weekend.

North Yorkshire Police said it happened both inside and outside the Boy and Barrel Hotel, on Woodville Terrace, at about 9.40pm on Saturday and involved a man and a woman.

A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and has been released on bail pending further inquiries, the force added.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for information about the identities of anyone who was present, including potential witnesses, and about the actions of the man who was arrested."

Anyone with information should phone North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Alastair Foy, or email alastair.foy@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Quote the reference number 12180233090.