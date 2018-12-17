A MAN has been charged with 10 offences, including aggravated burglary and possession of a firearm, following an alleged assault in an East Yorkshire village.

The incident happened in Holme-on-Spalding-Moor on Saturday, said Humberside Police.

A spokeswoman said officers were called shortly before 11.30am with reports that three men had broken into a property in Old Road earlier that day. "The three allegedly assaulted two men inside the property before taking items and leaving," she said.

She said Paul Matthew Hagston, 22, of York Road, Market Weighton, had been charged with aggravated burglary, two counts of possession of a firearm, two of assault causing actual bodily harm and five of possession of drugs with intent to supply, relating to cannabis, cocaine, crack cocaine, MDMA and Ketamine, and had appeared before magistrates earlier today.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, about £5,000 in cash, weapons - including a ‘zombie’ knife - and cannabis were seized by the force today at a property in Blackburn Avenue, Bridlington, and a man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled drug with intent to supply.