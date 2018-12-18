COUNCIL officers will look at the local authority’s use of technology after an app was hacked.

Computer developers from company RapidSpike said they had found a security breach in the One Planet York app and alerted the council through its ICT security team in an effort to help them prevent cybercrime.

The data breach had left details of almost 6,000 York residents easily available. The council said the developers were “well intended” and thanked them for raising the matter.

Cllr Andrew Waller, executive member for the environment, was asked to apologise to the people affected during a meeting on Thursday.

Labour councillor Dafydd Williams said: “Given that there has been a data breach and that there are thousands of potential users who have had their personal data accessed with no assurances yet from the council as to whether or not that could be misused, is [Cllr Waller] prepared to give an apology to the public on this?”

Cllr Waller said: “As somebody who is signed up to the app myself, I think it’s reasonable to apologise. I think that the information that came out was that there had not been a breach but I think clarity is needed and everyone needs to be written to again to give an update on what the situation is.”

He added that council officers will prepare a report on the hack and that it is “an issue that requires an examination of all similar technology that the council is using”.

Cllr Lars Kramm, a member of the audit and governance committee, said the group had been assured that the council’s cybersecurity has a “clear bill of health”. He asked what council leaders will do to address the issues raised by the hack.