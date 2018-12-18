HEALTH campaigners have warned NHS bosses of dire consequences if approved proposals to close another mental health unit go ahead.

Tensions boiled over as North Yorkshire County Council’s scrutiny of health committee heard Tees, Esk and Wear Valley NHS Trust had asked to close a Harrogate mental health unit and scrap long-held plans to build a £16 million mental health hospital in the town, at the same time as closing a mental health unit in Northallerton.

The trust’s director of operations, Adele Coulthard, said it plans to provide services in the community and reduce the need for people to be admitted to hospital. But she said if patients need to stay in hospital they will be taken to more specialist facilities, such as at York.

But Nigel Ayre, operations manager of Healthwatch North Yorkshire, told the meeting the new mental health hospital for York is a “significant risk” as it does not have planning permission for any additional beds for Harrogate residents.

Mr Ayre said: “The alternative proposals, sending patients to York or Darlington, entails adding significant travel distance for individuals and families who are already struggling. It would be even more difficult for those reliant on public transport.”

He said while mental health units had a target of 85 per cent occupancy, figures for 2018 showed an occupancy rate of 90 per cent in York and Selby. He urged the trust to reconsider its recommendation and launch a public consultation.