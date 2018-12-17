MANY will remember Boris Johnson's infamous battle bus coming to York - now a 'B******s to Brexit' bus is heading for the city.

The 'B******s to Brexit' battle bus is due to make a stop in York on Wednesday afternoon as part of its pre-Christmas tour.

The bus has stopped at more than 50 towns and cities, staging rallies for local pro European Union groups.

It aims to spark public debate to engage people all over the UK in the conversation about Brexit and the benefits of remaining in the EU.

A spokesperson for the campaign said: "Public opinion has shifted and most British people now want to reject Theresa May’s deal and stay in the European Union. It’s time for British citizens to be bold and proud, and say 'b******s to Brexit.'"

Alex Elliott, 20, president of the Young Europeans and For our Future’s Sake society at the University of Kent, greeted the bus at the Canterbury campus this week and will again join the bus at its stop in York.

He said: “I was almost 18 at the time of the referendum. I campaigned for remain in York but missed being able to vote by a matter of months. I was devastated by the result and feel like my freedom to live, work and study in Europe is being stripped from me whilst I am denied a voice. Having lived in both Luxembourg and the UK and having hoped for a future life in Europe these are rights I cherish and to hear Theresa May celebrating this tragic loss is heart-breaking.”

The bus evokes memories of Boris Johnson's battle bus - famously emblazoned with the suggestion of an additional £350 million a week for the NHS - coming to Parliament Street in May 2016 when he was greeted by a cheering crowd and a lone heckler.

- The bus will be at the coach stop in Leeman Road at 2.30pm on Wednesday.