Review: The Overtones, York Barbican, December 14

THE Overtones returned to York Barbican once again for another fun-filled Christmas party.

Discovered by a talent scout while decorating a shop in Oxford Street, the group released their first album in 2010. Since then, their popularity has soared and they have gone on to form their own label, Gambling Man Records.

Their sixth album, simply titled The Overtones, is their first to be released since the tragic loss of lead singer Timmy Matley, who passed away earlier this year.

Singer Natasha Hemmings got the night off to a strong start. While her choice to mix live guitar and pre-recorded orchestral backing music did seem strange, and never quite meshed, her operatic vocal style carried her performance.

Making their entrance with typical flair, The Overtones’ first half paid affectionate homage to Matley’s memory, with Lachie Chapman, Mike Crawshaw, Mark Franks and Darren Everest giving a heartfelt and sentimental send-off to their departed friend.

Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow, featuring Matley’s last recorded vocals with his bandmates, was an especially touching tribute.

The second half deliberately dialled up the band’s more typical antics, putting the focus back on to light-hearted fun. After all, this was supposed to be a Christmas party.

With new original songs such as Stand Up and By My Side, The Overtones demonstrated the diversity of their talents.

The Overtones continue to impress with fantastic harmonies and an infectious sense of fun.

Robert McKelvey