NOT quite in the Christmas spirit yet? A York hotel may have the answer.

The new Travelodge in Monks Cross has launched a Christmas Room complete with 6ft Christmas tree, a snow carpet, a Santa and Rudolph mural and a festive room fragrance.

Travelodge said it has chosen to do the makeover in York as 80 per cent of people in the city have said they love the festive season.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokeswoman said: “The magical Christmassy setting within the room provides an extra element of festive cheer, for customers staying away from home during the holidays.

“It certainly has the Ho-Ho-Ho factor”.

Available to book until January 6, the Travelodge Christmas room features:

• A Christmas scene feature mural with Father Christmas and Rudolph

• A 6ft high pine Christmas tree decorated in crystal decorations

• A king-size Travelodge Dreamer bed dressed in Christmassy red and white bedding

• Two individual comfy beds for the children

• Snow carpet

• Festive pre-lit garlands creating a magical setting

• Red blackout curtains

• 'Festive room fragrance'

• Stacks of decorative Christmas presents

• Comfy chairs with faux fur throws

• Complimentary hot chocolate with marshmallows

• Complimentary mince pies

• Bedside power / charging points for smart devices

The Travelodge Christmas room costs from £45 per night, Travelodge said.

Other findings from the research revealed that 71 per cent of York households will decorate their homes with a Christmas tree and 40 per cent of homes will showcase more than three trees this festive season.

York Monks Cross Travelodge is the company’s latest hotel opening and its sixth hotel in York.