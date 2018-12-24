What's the date tomorrow? Oh, yes...

Given that this is a special time of year, there was really only one way we could kick off Yesterday Once More this week. With a spread of photos looking at how we've celebrated Christmas down the years.

The photos range from evacuee children enjoying a Christmas party in 1939 to the Queen's first Christmas broadcasts, Judi Dench putting in a stint as an extra at a nativity scene for the York Mystery Plays in 1957, Santa hitching a ride in a horse and cart...and Christmas decorations at Leake & Thorp in Coney Street.

Here are a few more details about each photo...

1. Christmas at Sutherland Lodge, 1939. There is nothing on the caption to the original photo to indicate which Sutherland Lodge this is, but we assume it is probably Sutherland Lodge near Cropton, which was requisitioned for use as a nursery school for evacuee children from Middlesbrough at the start of the Second World War

2. Christmas 1952: Queen Elizabeth II makes her first Christmas Day broadcast (by radio) to the Commonwealth from Sandringham House, Norfolk

3. Christmas 1957: The Queen smiles as she concludes her traditional Christmas Day broadcast, which was televised that year for the first time and carried by both the BBC and IBA

4. Nativity scene from the 1954 York Mystery Plays

5. A young Judi Dench putting in a stint as an extra in a nativity scene from the 1957 York Mystery Plays

6. A young man makes his way home with a Christmas tree along the Shambles, December 21, 1963

7. Christmas decorations adorn Leak & Thorpe in Coney Street, York, in December 1967

8. The Christmas postal rush at its height in the Post Office sorting office in York in 1970

9. Father Christmas hitches a lift in a horse-drawn delivery van from the Hunter & Smallpage store in York in 1975.

Happy Christmas!

Stephen Lewis