MILLTHORPE School has announced that a recent inspection has rated the school as good.

The Ofsted inspection at the end of November was the first since the school became an academy within the South Bank Trust in April 2016.

The government inspectors have awarded a good rating to the school, Millthorpe said, commenting that “leaders have an accurate view of pupils’ progress”.

The report, due to be published on Thursday praises the improvement in results this year, the improvement in teaching and “the quality of pastoral support and care for pupils,” the school said and compliments head of school, Gemma Greenhalgh on her leadership.

Ms Greenhalgh, said: “I’m very pleased that the report acknowledges many of the improvements we have already made. We are always looking for ways to improve and have ambitious plans for the future.

"We’re delighted that the inspectors agreed with the priorities we are currently working on. This report helps us with that ongoing process, but for today, it feels good to take a moment to be proud of what governors, staff and students are achieving.”

The inspection confirmed the school’s good status awarded at Millthorpe’s last inspection in 2014.

Inspectors said: “The recent focus on pupils’ learning conduct has already resulted in an environment across the school where further improvements, with strong and focused leadership, can be made rapidly.”

They also said: “Without exception, pupils were found to have positive attitudes to their learning in lessons.” Governors were also praised and found to be “committed to supporting the school and bringing about any necessary improvements.”

A large number of parents responded to Ofsted’s survey and “their responses were overwhelmingly positive,” Millthorpe said.

Chair of Governors, Bill Schofield, said: “We are glad that inspectors recognised the significant improvement in our 2018 results and the impact our focus on learning conduct has had. We are proud that inspectors noticed that not once was there disruption in lessons during their visit and that pupils’ attitude to learning was so positive.”

Executive headteacher Trevor Burton said: "Staff and students have every right to feel proud of this report.”

Ofsted will publish the report on their website on Thursday.