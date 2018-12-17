Doctors are urging York and North Yorkshire residents to go to their chemists over Christmas rather than to hospitals and GP surgeries.

The Vale of York commissioning group says pharmacists, not doctors, are the people to ask for treatments and advice on common illnesses and ailments over the christmas period, including colds, flu, and minor rashes.

They have released details of which chemists will be open in York and Selby over the festive bank holidays and when they will be open.

Dr Kevin Smith, the group's director of primary care and population health, said: “We are all preparing for Christmas and the New Year but time at home can often bring coughs, colds and rashes.

"GP surgeries will be busy over these next few weeks and will be closed on bank holidays. Pharmacists across the Vale of York have trained for at least five years and can offer expert advice on these winter illnesses.

“Many Vale of York pharmacies will also be open on Sundays and Bank Holidays. They are the ideal place to go for treatment and advice for colds, flu, upset stomachs and many more conditions.

“While pharmacists can help with less serious health concerns, the NHS 111 phone or online service is there if you require urgent medical help or advice for a non-life-threatening condition. Call 999 if you have a medical emergency, such as breathing difficulties, chest pains or if you’ve been in a serious accident.”

The chemists open on the festive period bank holidays are:

York: Christmas Day: Living Care Pharmacy, 71 Monkton Road, 11am to 1pm, Boots, 66 Clarence Street, 3pm to 5pm.

Boxing Day: Lloyds Pharmacy and Boots Pharmacy, both in Monks Cross Shopping Park, 9am to 6pm, Boots Pharmacy in Spurriergate, 8.30am to 6pm, and Boots Pharmacy, Coppergate centre, 10am to 5pm.

New Year's Day: at Monks Cross Shopping Centre - Asda Pharmacy 10am to 6pm, Lloyds Pharmacy 9am to 6pm and Boots Pharmacy11am to 5pm. Elswhere, Boots Pharmacy, Spurriergate 10am to 5.30pm, Boots Pharmacy, 86 Clifton, 3pm to 5pm and Bishopthorpe Pharmacy, 22-24 Acaster Lane, Bishopthorpe, 11am to 1pm.

Selby: Christmas Day: Boots Pharmacy, Market Cross Shopping Centre, 12pm to 1pm.

Boxing Day: Boots Pharmacy 10 Market Place, 10.30am to 3.30pm.

New Year's Day: Rowlands Pharmacy, 66 Doncaster Road, 12pm to 1pm.