TRAINED police negotiators have been called in amid concerns for the welfare of a man in a village near York.
North Yorkshire Police said officers were responding to an incident this morning in Adlington Close, Strensall.
"Trained police negotiators have been at the scene alongside ambulance service colleagues," said a spokeswoman.
"The incident has been resolved and a man has been detained to receive the support he needs."
