A YORK charity has called on people to look out for signs of abuse among friends and family this Christmas.

Independent Domestic Abuse Services (IDAS), said that although Christmas sees friends and family get together, for those experiencing domestic abuse it can be a time of increased fear and anxiety, with as many as one in four women and one in 12 men experiencing domestic abuse in their lifetime, and as many as two women a week being murdered.

Sarah Hill, CEO of IDAS, called on people to look out for the warning signs and think about how to approach someone who might be experiencing domestic abuse. She said: “Many of the people that we support talk to us about the importance of friends and family in recognising the abuse and in them seeking support. Domestic abuse is often considered a hidden crime, but the warning signs are usually there if you know what to look for. During the festive season, there will be opportunities to spend time with friends and family outside our usual routines and this might shine a light on some behaviours that could be warning signs of domestic abuse.”

IDAS said some of the warning signs include treading on eggshells around a partner, being checked up on or having to check in with their partner frequently and becoming anxious about replying to messages, seeming withdrawn or isolated from friends or family, not socialising as much or being restricted by their partner, being ridiculed, humiliated or made the ‘butt of the joke’, not having access to their own money or having a limited allowance, being shouted at or threatened, making excuses for their partner’s negative behaviours or blaming themselves or having unexplained injuries.

Sarah said: “If you are concerned for a friend or loved one, it can be best to have an honest conversation with them when they are on their own and it is safe to do so. Avoid telling them what to do or making judgemental comments about their situation.

“Express your concern and describe the behaviours that have caused you to feel concerned. Avoid calling their partner names. Be patient. It can be difficult to have this kind of conversation, and it may take time for someone affected by domestic abuse to open-up or to be willing to seek support, but the conversation is vital. If you are worried about a friend or family member, we would urge you to seek help. Call our helpline to talk to one of our advisers. Our service is free and confidential”.

Allan Harder from North Yorkshire Police said: “Nobody should suffer domestic abuse or be scared in their own homes. Too often people who are victims will not report it to the police, but there is no need to be silent as help and support is available. I would encourage anybody who is suffering abuse to contact the police or IDAS.

“Friends and family have an important role to help support and protect victims of domestic abuse too. They may suspect domestic abuse is taking place and should encourage a victim to report such abuse. Claire’s Law provides an opportunity to seek information about possible offenders that can be shared, allowing the person for whom there is a concern to make an informed decision about their relationship. Details of this are on North Yorkshire Police website.”

If you are concerned for someone’s immediate safety, you should always call the Police on 999. For advice on domestic abuse you can also call police on 101.

For support, call the IDAS helpline on 03000 110 110.