MOTORISTS are being urged to think twice before driving after a heavy night out after a man was arrested on suspicion of being more than two times over the legal drink drive limit at 7.15am.

North Yorkshire Police said the man in his 30s was arrested near Wetherby on Saturday morning. He has been charged with drink driving and will appear in front of York magistrates early next month.

The force has issued the warning to coincide with Christmas parties and nights out.

Officers are continuing round-the-clock breath tests in the run-up to Christmas.

Since the force’s Christmas drink and drug driving campaign began on December 1, 67 drivers have now been arrested on suspicion of drink or drug driving at all times of the day an night.

Traffic Sergeant Andy Morton said: “While we can’t generalise about the circumstances surrounding this particular case, we do know that some people grossly underestimate how long it takes for alcohol to leave their system and think they’re fine to drive the morning after.

“Unfortunately, we do encounter people who say they stopped drinking before midnight but they’re well over the limit when we breathalise them when they’re driving to work the next day.

“There’s no totally reliable way to gauge whether your body has processed those units, so if you’re in any doubt whatsoever, my advice is get a lift to work or take public transport. And encourage friends and family who’ve have a night out to do the same, especially after a Christmas do or heavy session. If we catch you – and there’s a good chance we will – you’ll be dealt with like every other drink driver. You’ll lose your licence and could face massive fines or even a jail sentence. The morning after is no excuse. Trust me - it’s really not worth risking it.”

Road safety partnership 95 Alive says as a general rule, people should allow one hour per unit before they drive and should keep track of how much they have had.

Police are asking the public to call 999 to report drink drivers.