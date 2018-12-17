I AM 66 years old and have never experienced such a frightening, unstable and depressing political time.

Since the referendum, our country has become more divided, substantially poorer and our standing in the world has plummeted.

While Brexit dominates the political agenda, and costs several additional billion pounds, our public services, which have had years of deep funding cuts, are becoming more stretched.

More children and hard working people are living in poverty, with the dependence on food banks growing.

I wonder if David Cameron realised what chaos his decision to hold a referendum would cause, alongside Government-driven austerity.

Helen Webster,

Main Street,

Fulford, York

All the political elite are behaving badly

IF we have a second referendum, could I suggest the following two choices appear on the ballot paper:

1. Tick here if you want to be governed by a bunch of self-serving bureaucrats in Brussels.

2. Tick here if you want to be governed by a bunch of self-serving politicians in Westminster.

However, the good news is that the country at large is not divided.

Leavers and remainers alike are united in dismay over how badly the political elite are behaving on both sides of the Channel.

David Farnsworth,

Old Orchard,

Haxby, York

Second vote needed on Rees-Mogg policy

SO Jacob Rees-Mogg thinks the Prime Minister should resign because she has just won a vote of confidence by only 26.2 per cent.

Yet he pursues the extremest form of a policy that won two-and-a-half years ago by a wafer-thin majority of 3.8 per cent based largely on the support of voters now dead.

To have any legitimacy whatever, his policy needs ratification by a new People’s Vote.

Robert Stevens,

Bootham Crescent, York