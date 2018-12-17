POLICE stopped a vehicle being driven the wrong way on the A64 by an elderly woman last night (December 16).

North Yorkshire Police said it received numerous reports at around 8.25pm that a vehicle was travelling eastbound on the westbound carriageway of the A64.

Officers attended and stopped the vehicle, which was being driven by an 84 year-old woman, and brought the incident to safe conclusion, the force added.

A spokeswoman for North Yorkshire Police said: “Excellent work by all involved to minimise the risk to the driver and other road users. Thank you to the members of public who reported the incident and enabled it to be brought to a safe conclusion.”

One person told The Press: "Incident on A64 tonight. Driver near Bilbrough, driving on wrong side of the A64 in wrong direction. Luckily no one hurt."

Another person wrote on Twitter: "We reported a car driving down the wrong side of the A64 at 08.20pm tonight....it was so scary, hope they manage to stop the car?"