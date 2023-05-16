They'll be performing their own work on the theatre's main stage as well as learning about key roles in the theatre.

"They have been working as producers, production managers, at front of house, as well as marketing the festival on their social media platforms," a spokesperson for the festival said.

The annual festival aims to give students the chance to take their first 'leap' into the entertainment industry.

And not just university students.

"TakeOver Festival also works with the wider community, making theatre with the kids at York High School and sharing the joy of theatre with families," the spokesperson said. The theme for this year's festival is In Living Colour. The aim is to get people talking about what’s important and shedding 'colourful light' onto meaningful issues.

The festival will include a 30-45 minute musical performance including songs from Pink Floyd’s album ‘The Wall’; a short play about a teenager dealing with his mum’s terminal diagnosis by diving into computer games; a 'City Dance Trail'; 'Inside Outside', an examination of loss through movement and 'verbatim text' - and much more.

David Richmond, senior performance lecturer at York St John University, said: "TakeOver is a fantastic opportunity for students to make that important first step to being professional theatre makers."

The Theatre Royal's Zoe Colven-Davies added: "It’s been wonderful to work with third year performance students, to see them bring to the York Theatre Royal stage their own work."

TakeOver2023, York Theatre Royal, May 22-27. Find out more - and book tickets - at yorktheatreroyal.co.uk/be-part-of-it/children-and-young-people/takeover/

