YORK Museum Trust said it will be "strongly advising" visitors to wear their mask after Boris Johnson's so-called 'freedom day'.

The Government is set to lift more legal restrictions from July 19 including social distancing and the wearing of masks.

Speaking in Monday's press conference, the Prime Minister said: "We will stick to our plan to lift legal restrictions and to lift social distancing, but we expect and recommend that people wear a face covering in crowded and enclosed spaces where you come into contact with those you don’t normally meet, such as on public transport.”

The Trust - which runs York Art Gallery, York Castle Museum, York St Mary's and Yorkshire Museum - urged people to "respect each individual's personal choices".

Richard Saward, Head of Visitor Experience and Commercial for the Trust, said masks are advised, particularly in the more enclosed areas of their museums.

It follows a decision by Jorvik Viking Museum to ask members of staff and visitors to continue to wear facemasks.

Mr Saward said: "Following the lifting of restrictions on July 19 we know it will be an uncertain time for many of our visitors and staff and we will be asking everyone to respect each individual's personal choices.

"We will be strongly advising visitors to still wear masks within the museums and galleries, as some areas are more enclosed than others. We will also ease numbers back up slowly as we transition, while continuing with an increased cleaning programme, as well as offering hand sanitizer around the galleries and keeping the Perspex screens at our reception desks.

"Throughout the next few months we will be listening to the feedback from our staff and visitors as to how safe they feel as well as to further government guidance and responding accordingly."