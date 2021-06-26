A NEW art installation has been launched at Sewerby Hall and Gardens - which draws on inspiration from the venue.
The hall's newest contemporary art installation was created by artist Juliette Losq. The artist was selected for her unique approach to immersive installations in the form of ‘Umbraculum’.
Juliette said: “Umbraculum is a large-scale, walkthrough, ink and watercolour on paper installation.
"The drawn and painted imagery imagines the gardens at a future stage of ruination, with their formal, cultivated structures being reclaimed by nature."
Juliette is a British award-winning contemporary artist currently based in London. Her work seeks to explore how we interact with the natural world, experimenting with complexity and scale.
Janice Smith, curator of Sewerby Hall and Gardens, said: “We are delighted that Umbraculum will take its place at the venue this July."
The commission is part of the East Riding Visual Art Uplift, a commitment to showcasing and integrating art into the region.
More information can be found on the venue's website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.