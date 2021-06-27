HUNDREDS of wartime letters from a naval sailor have been used to create a brand new show - which is set to "bring them to life".

Be Amazing Arts are "excited" to be working in partnership with Eden Camp in Malton on a new project for the August Bank Holiday weekend.

After the wartime love letters between Naval Sailor Bert and his sweetheart Betty were loaned to Eden Camp, the team at Be Amazing Arts were so touched by the content that they felt the need to to bring this story to life.

James Aconley, producer and co-founder Be Amazing Arts, said: "These incredible letters really give you an insight into how it felt to be a young couple living through the Second World War.

"I think sometimes it can be difficult to relate to historical events and imagine how it must have felt to be there at that time - but having these amazing first hand accounts really does bring it home."

Letters from Betty is a promenade performance in which the audience will be able to watch the show whilst experiencing the sights and sounds of the Eden Camp.

There will also be multimedia elements incorporated into the show, audience members will receive headsets to listen to the cast and will also have the opportunity to watch various bespoke films throughout the performance.

Ann, daughter of Bert and Betty, who donated the letters, said: "My dad gave them to me shortly before he died, as I am a writer and he hoped I would write about them, knowing they were an important record of the time.

"I was intrigued and moved to discover myself in the letters."

The shows will run from August 27 - 30 at 6pm, 7pm, 8pm and 9pm.

Tickets can be purchased on the Eden Camp website.