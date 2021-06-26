Mamma Mia! - the riotous musical comedy set on a sun-drenched Greek island and featuring the music of Swedish supergroup Abba - will be coming to a very Yorkshire location in August.
It’s a record-breaking super trouper of a show that’s been seen by 65 million people worldwide. And it will be at Yorkshire's very own Harewood House for 23 outdoor performances between August 13-30. The Harewood performances will be part of a UK and international tour celebrating 22 years since the show first premiered in London in April 1999.
Yorlskshire may be a very long way from the Greek islands. But Mamma Mia! creator and producer Judy Craymer says the outdoor setting at Harewood will be perfect. "People will be able to have a picnic, be with friends and family," she said. "To misquote those famous, singalong lyrics: how can we resist it?"
Tickets, priced £39.50 to £125, can be booked at mamma-mia.com/harewood-house/
