YORK-BORN producer Luke Adamson will return to the scene of his greatest triumphs to direct and appear in a lively new version of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night.
A two-times winner of Selby Rugby Club’s ‘Stars in Their Eyes’ competition, Luke is set to appear in a special production of the Shakespeare play in August.
The performance will be put on by JLA Productions, a company that Luke founded along with business partner Joseph Lindoe in 2019.
Luke is an established theatre, TV and film actor and made his stage debut in 1998 as ‘Whizz Kid’ in the York Theatre Royal pantomime Beauty and the Beast, before making his television debut in 'Raven' in 2002.
His television drama debut came as ‘Keith Gledhill’ in 'Heartbeat' in 2005. He has been nominated for several acting awards for his work in theatre, including best male at The Off West End Awards and best actor in the Break A Leg Awards.
JLA Productions says Shakespeare’s funniest play will be performed live on the pitch at Selby RUFC, and will be "filled with slapstick comedy, famous songs, and more than a few modern references".
Luke will adapt and direct the play as well as playing Sir Andrew Aguecheek and the cast will feature acting talent from across Yorkshire.
"Out go pantaloons and big fluffy collars, in come rugby socks, cricket jumpers and questionable facial hair," say organisers.
"It promises to be a fast, funny, family friendly show for all ages."
Performances are at 7.30pm on August 20 and 21, with a matinee at 2.30pm on August 21.
Tickets are available from www.jlaproductions.co.uk with discounts available for family bookings.