A NEW bar and restaurant in Castlegate has been given the go ahead by council licensing bosses - despite worries from some neighbours about noise and anti-social behaviour.

The name of the business has not yet been revealed, but it will be run by new company Hardey Ltd at 7 Castlegate, a former vape shop.

They say they chose Castlegate to set up their new venture because it is set to become "a key thoroughfare between the city centre and the new public space at the Eye of York".

The Castle Car park is set to be transformed into a public open space under City of York Council's Castle Gateway project.

Hannah McCartan from Hardey Ltd said the venue will serve organic wines, beers and spirits with food such as charcuterie and cheese boards. It will open from 11am to 11pm Sunday to Thursday and 11am to midnight on Friday and Saturday.

But some residents told the council's licensing panel they are worried about the business.

Bih Toie Wong told the panel: "I am still concerned about noise. Once customers have left these premises they are no longer the responsibility of the proprietors if they cause a public nuisance. They are the responsibility of the police."

She said the street has already had problems with people urinating or being sick on the road and added that residents do not want incidents to increase.

Frantz Gregory, a solicitor for a resident in Castlegate, told the meeting: "Castlegate is already saturated with street drinking which has a real and lived detrimental experience for some of the neighbours and residents.

"My client has experienced rising crime and anti-social behaviour along Castlegate with a significant increase in drinking on the street resulting in associated problems, particularly on Friday and Saturday evenings.

"This includes people urinating, cigarette butts and bottles left on the street, broken glass and shouting."

But another resident at the hearing said police and the council's public protection team have agreed with the business how it will operate in the busy city centre zone and as a result he no longer had objections to the venue's licence.

Ms McCartan from the business told the meeting: "It is our intention that our clientele maybe won't exhibit some behaviours that are concerning for residents."

She said the venue will have CCTV and the rear courtyard will close at 9pm and the front at 10pm. She said there is soundproofing in the building.

"We're happy to work with the police. We want everyone to know that we do respect our neighbours and we take it really seriously," she added.

"we believe our business will be adding value to Castlegate's distinctiveness and will enhance the street in line with the Castlegate regeneration project, which will see Castlegate become a key thoroughfare between the city centre and the new public space at the Eye of York."

The licence was granted by the committee.