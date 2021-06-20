A STAR of the hit TV show Gogglebox and a Hollywood actor are set to drop in at a York school next month.

It’s all part of a Sustainable Futures Festival being hosted for the 980 pupils at All Saints RC School in South Bank and aims to inspire and engage the students in education following the upheaval of Covid and lockdown.

Top of the bill will be motivational talks from Thunderbirds actor Dominic Colenso and Gogglebox regular Baasit Siddiqui.

Dominic, is now a coach and motivational speaker, and, having acted in Hollywood and worked for Simon Cowell, will give students an insight into a career in the Arts. And Baasit is also an entrepreneur and educator, who will speak to the students about seizing opportunities, the skills needed to set up your own business and acknowledging and challenging unconscious bias.

Assistant head Sally Lynam said the pair are part of a line-up of inspiring STEM and Arts based projects going on throughout the day.

She said: “Covid took much away from our community and our students. Whilst it is vital that they catch up on missed learning, our students also need to regain lost opportunities to develop themselves as individuals. School is about so much more than what happens on a day to day basis in the classroom, and we are keen to nurture our young people, their skills, passions and their aspirations and to encourage them to think about what lies ahead, both for themselves and the planet.’

Head Sharon Keelan-Beardsley said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for our students to delight in learning, not just because they have to study something for an exam, but throughout this week we hope to reignite or begin a passion for something new. The staff at All Saints have developed a truly amazing offer of experiences and I am very excited to see our young people engage in the festival. It has been a very challenging 18 months in education and our young people have missed out on so much. I’m sure every adult when they reminisce about their school days, mainly reflect on the school trips and events. These have not been possible for a long time and this festival gives students an opportunity to consider their future, develop skills and importantly make some happy memories.”

The week of activities take place from July 12 - 16.