PEAKY Blinders fans must have felt like they'd walked on to the set of the smash TV drama during a 1920s film day in East Yorkshire.

A host of look-a-likes were hired to make the event in Goole a day to remember.

Visitors and photographers - some from The Press Camera Club - soaked up the atmosphere and immersed themselves in the styles and sounds of the Roaring Twenties a century ago!

Peaky Blinders look a likes on show in Goole

Organiser Tony Williams said: "We hosted a 1920s film day on Aire Street. It was completely free and open to anyone provided they dress up in period costume.

"Several classic cars including a 1919 Le France fire tender appeared along with actors and film props giving an authentic feel of the era.

"More than 50 photographers from camera and photography clubs around the area attended and a film crew filmed the event. People posted their pics and film clips on social media after the event with the hashtag #lovegoole and it’s caused quite a stir."

Let's dance - 1920s style in Goole

The idea, he said, was to bring attention to Goole as an up-and-coming place not just for new industry but exciting venues, locations, eateries and events.

Tony also supplies classic cars and props to TV and film companies (supplying one of the cars used in the last season of Peaky Blinders).

Tony said he had more plans in the pipeline to include a 1940s WW2 day, a 1950s rock 'n' roll day with period cars, a 1970s disco day and a motorshow.

He said: "All will be outdoors, dress up and free and I’m hoping after the hard year pubs and restaurants have had we can maybe include them in future themed days to make it even bigger and better."

To find out more, follow the facebook page @gooleevents