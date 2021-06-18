Fulford Show WILL be going ahead this year, organisers have confirmed.

Last year’s show had to be cancelled because of Covid. And even this year, the pandemic will have an impact. “There won’t be any exhibits in the Social Hall because it cannot be made Covid safe,” said the show’s chair Verna Campbell.

The outdoor events on School Lane field will very definitely be on, however, Mrs Campbell said.

The show, to be held from 1-5pm on Bank Holiday Monday, August 30, will be opened by Lord Mayor Chris Cullwick and his wife Joy.

’It will be a great opportunity to bring the community back together and have fun: to meet with friends and family and enjoy some food and drink in the sunshine,” Mrs Campbell said.

“The fun fair will be there as well as the very popular Japanese drummers, Taiko Tengu - and there will be the usual children’s sports. New for this year will be a fancy dress competition for children and a freecycle area where small unwanted items can be traded.”

The show will be opened at 1pm by the Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress who will then tour the showground until 2.30pm when they will finish with the judging of the fancy dress competition.

The children’s sports will then begin at 4pm, with traditional sack races and egg and spoon.

“There’s always a race for the mums and dads and then the tug-of-war - first for the children then for the mums versus the dads,” Mrs Campbell said. “And the dads don’t always win!”

The show has been going for well over 100 years - and there is evidence that in past years it was bigger than it is today.

“There is a copy of the 1903 schedule in existence which shows the show to be more ambitious than the present one”, Mrs Campbell said. “There were classes for poultry, pigeons, rabbits and horses, including a tradesmen’s turnout; there was also a leaping competition and one for ‘a lady’s hack ridden by a lady’ .”

The 1903 show took the place of an earlier fête, where it was traditional to serve a gooseberry tart. “There will be no gooseberry tarts available this year - but there is a hamburger stall!” Mrs Campbell said

Gazebos and tables will not be provided this year, but pitches are free. To book a pitch visit fulfordshow.org.uk/bookings