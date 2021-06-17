FOR the first time in its history, Driffield Show will be held over two days rather than one - and it’s set to make an “exceptional” return.

Celebrating its 145th year, the show will once again combine its “winning formula” of celebrating the areas agricultural heritage - whilst also taking the time to embrace new developments.

Chief executive, David Tite, said: “We are so pleased to be in a position to plan for this years show. Holding the event over two days will really help us to run a safe and exciting day for the visitors, exhibitors and trade stands alike.”

There are set to be a vast range of activities, displays, educational content and demonstrations available - and organisers state there will be “something for everyone”.

There will be a return of the crowds favourite ‘Heavy Horse’ classes, the dog show, appearances from Yorkshire Owl Adventures, stunts from Dangerous Steve, and feats of strength from the Mighty Smith.

“We are working hard to bring you an event that continues to deliver great value for money for all the family and I can’t wait to welcome you all to the site in July”, Mr Tite added.

To ensure ample social distancing space and in an effort to work towards welcoming 10,000 visitors per day instead of the usual 25,000 visitors in one day. The show will still start on Wednesday July 21and will continue on through Thursday July 22.

Tickets can be purchased on the Driffield Show website. This year they are being offered at a reduced price as organisers recognised it has been an “extremely difficult” year for everyone.

There will be a number of Covid guidelines in place, such as the use of hand sanitising stations and one-way systems.