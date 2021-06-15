FOLLOWING the success of its first two courses, Thunk-It Theatre, in partnership with Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC), have announced a third term of youth theatre workshops this year.
The sessions, which will take place online via Zoom, will focus on using objects from the home to create characters and explore puppetry skills.
PAC director, Janet Farmer, said: “We are delighted that these fun and creative classes will continue for a third term which this time promises something a little different in the form of puppetry.”
The sessions include fun games and exercises that encourage confidence building, life and social skills, as well as creating a positive environment for the young people to express themselves.
The all-levels drama sessions for Years 2-6 will be taking place 10-11am every Sunday during term time on Zoom from Sunday (June 20) to Sunday July 18.
Places for the five-week term cost £30 per child.
