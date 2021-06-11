A NEW organic wine bar and cafe could open in York city centre.

But some neighbours are unhappy about the plans and say they have already seen an increase in littering, bad behaviour and people drinking in the streets since pavement cafes were introduced.

Hardeys Ltd has applied for a licence to serve alcohol at 7 Castlegate, formerly a vape shop next to The Blue Boar and opposite York Cocoa Works.

Under the plans, the venue would open from 11am to 11pm daily, but would stay open until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays. Outdoor seating at the front would shut at 10pm and the rear courtyard would close at 9pm.

A licensing report says the venue will be a cafe and bar, serving organic and natural wines, beers and spirits with meals.

But neighbours are worried about noise and bad behaviour. They also worry the plans could encourage other businesses to stay open later.

One neighbour said there are 70 households near the site, while another wrote a letter saying: “Given the number of licensed bars and pubs that currently exist within the city centre, the licensing of an additional bar can only have the effect of increasing the currently high level of anti social behaviour."

One resident is worried customers will “cause disruption and aggravation”.

They said: “We already have problems with the clientele of some establishments thoughtlessly dropping cigarette butts along Castlegate and leaving other litter. We want no increase in this.

“There are existing problems with people urinating along Friargate and even worse, being physically sick in the street."

One resident said the introduction of pavement cafes in Castlegate has had a “big impact on the noise” in the street and they find it “awkward to walk along the street now".

Another wrote: “Castlegate has become saturated with on-street drinking”

“We have seen rising crime and anti social behaviour along Castlegate and a massive increase in drinking in the street resulting in associated problems.”

But the bar plans also attracted a letter of support, with one person writing: “I firmly believe the addition of a licensed premises at number 7 would be in keeping with what is becoming a rejuvenated area being increasingly used by locals."

“The area has been poorly represented by businesses in the past and is now becoming a thriving street with well-run bars, pub and restaurants catering to clientele that wish to avoid the chain pubs and bars and as such are not suitable venues for the stag and hen crowds that often blight our city.”

The venue is in the city centre red zone, but the applicant has agreed to conditions including CCTV and the submission of a noise management plan. The police and council have not objected to the application.

A licensing hearing to decide the application takes place on Thursday at 10am.