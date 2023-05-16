However, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said there are no signs of human-to-human contact.

These cases appear to be linked to exposure to infected animals on a single UK poultry farm.

Neither worker suffered any symptoms with the infection only being found during screenings.

When out and about, make sure to not touch any sick or dead wild birds you may find.



If you do spot dead birds in the numbers shown below, call @DefraGovUK on 03459 335 577 or report online: https://t.co/Dv3JNpO6QZ#BirdFlu pic.twitter.com/zLjNkorl0a — UK Health Security Agency (@UKHSA) May 3, 2023

Both people are now testing negative for bird flu, the UKHSA said, adding there is no evidence of person-to-person transmission.

The UKHSA said the cases do not change the level of risk to human health, which remains “very low to the general population”.

Professor Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UKHSA, said: “Current evidence suggests that the avian influenza viruses we’re seeing circulating in birds around the world do not spread easily to people.

“However, we know already that the virus can spread to people following close contact with infected birds and this is why, through screening programmes like this one, we are monitoring people who have been exposed to learn more about this risk.

“Globally, there is no evidence of spread of this strain from person to person, but we know that viruses evolve all the time and we remain vigilant for any evidence of changing risk to the population.

“It remains critical that people avoid touching sick or dead birds and that they follow the Defra advice about reporting.”