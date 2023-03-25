York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust was caring for 134 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday (March 22).

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on Wednesday was up by one from 133 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at the York trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased in the last four weeks – as 28 days ago there were 87.

Across England there were 8,387 people in hospital with Covid as of Wednesday, with 172 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by five per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by five per cent.