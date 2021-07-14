YORK’S city walls will reopen for people to walk in both directions from Monday - after a one-way system introduced a year ago was scrapped.
City of York Council says people will be allowed to walk the narrow walls in both directions for the first time in a year following the Government announcement that lockdown restrictions will be lifted from July 19.
The city walls reopened in July 2020 following the first lockdown and the council launched a one way system to encourage social distancing.
People were only allowed to walk clockwise around the historic walls and signs were put up at key points on the route. The city walls are about two miles long and listed as an ancient monument.
They include five main bars, or gateways, and 45 towers. The walls are maintained by the council. York’s city walls date back to the Romans, but were added to by the Anglo-Saxons, Vikings and Normans.
