YORK’S Covid vaccination centre is pulling out all the stops to persuade as many people as possible to get the jab before next week’s lifting of restrictions.

Professor Mike Holmes, who leads the centre at Askham Bar, says he is trying to lower the barriers as some communities still hesitate about coming for their vaccine.

“My message to those people is clear,” he says, writing in his weekly column for The Press. “Come and talk to us, our doors are always open.

“We listen to our patients and know some are anxious and concerned. As more people are vaccinated we are seeing the positive impact of the vaccine and this should be reassuring.

“But if anyone wants to discuss their fears, we will listen and support you. At the vaccination clinics there is always a lead doctor and a lead nurse who will take the time to talk to you.”

He said more people were still coming forward for a jab, with more than 59 per cent of the 18 to 29 year-old cohort now having received their first dose, and this figure was rising.

“We’ve been taking the vaccine out to areas where young people live and the pop-up clinics have been successful too. This last weekend, our teams were at Fishergate, Stonebow and Heslington.”

He said it was clear that the vaccine was the best way to protect people and those around them from the virus, with all the vaccines effective against the Delta strain.

“Indeed, a recent study showed they have reduced hospital attendance by 94 per cent. Latest figures suggest the vaccines have so far prevented an estimated 7.2 million infections and 27,000 deaths in England alone.

“And we know both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are around 75-80 per cent effective at preventing death with Covid after a single dose.”

But he warned against complacency, and said he was keen for everyone to continue good hand hygiene practices and, where appropriate, social distancing and mask wearing.

He said staff in all GP practices would still be taking precautions.

“It is clear that these practices and others have helped keep the rates of other viruses, including the flu virus, low and reduced the spread of infection.”