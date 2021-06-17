AS excitement mounts ahead of England's historic match against Scotland tomorrow night in Euro 2020 - this is how York celebrated the Euro football championships 25 years ago.
EURO 96 was a tournament etched in the memories of many football fans.
England played host and during the long, hot summer, the national side made it all the way to the semi finals where they lost a penalty shoot out against Germany.
That summer there was only one song on everyone's lips: Three Lions with the chant "Football's Coming Home" was the unofficial anthem for the nation - and a hit single for comic duo Frank Skinner and David Baddiel along with the Lightning Seeds.
If you like sharing memories and photos of York, join our nostalgia group on Facebook: Why We Love York - Memories. Click here to join today!
And please share your memories of Euro 96 - and how you are celebrating the current championships via the Send Now button below...