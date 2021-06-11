THE parents at Manor road school consistently insist on dropping their child off as close to the school as possible, ignoring the double yellow lines and with no regard for child safety.
This morning an articulated lorry and a number vans, children on bikes and children attempting to cross had to negotiate the chicane generated by the parents thoughtless and selfish parking.
It's ironic that these parents must travel down this one-way road in order to turn around. And could drop their child safely away from school. This would require child to walk a few yards.
Parent - you need to do better!
Julie Rickaby,
Flavian Grove,
