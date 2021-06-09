SINCE when has the England Cricket Board (ECB) been affiliated to North Korea's tyrannical regime?
Putting Ollie Robinson on TV reading a prepared "apology" was akin to what happens in countries living under strict state control.
Until those in charge of cricket in England can themselves prove to be whiter than white, then they should perhaps tread very carefully and refrain from harsh judgement on matters retrospective.
Peter Rickaby,
West Park,
Selby,
North Yorkshire
