AS York goes into another lockdown and non-essential shops as well as cafes, restaurants and bars close - we highlight where you can still get take-out.

If you fancy a treat and want to support local businesses - here are 7 places you can visit for take-out food and drink.

We'd love to know your favourite places - please send us your recommendations along with pictures via the Send Now button at the bottom of the article.

Robinson's

Bishopthorpe Road, York

The popular cafe will be reopening as a takeaway from this Thursday, offering a full menu - but for collection only.

Customers should call 01904 674447 to order and arrange a time for collection.

Opening hours will be 9am-2.30pm everyday except Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Il Paradiso Del Cibo

Walmgate, York

Fans of this much-loved Sardinian restaurant will be pleased to learn that Il Paradiso (aka Paolo's) will be open Wednesday to Sunday from 3pm to 8.30pm offering both a collection and takeaway option.

For more details and to view the menu, visit Ilparadisodelciboyork.uk or follow on social media for latest updates.

Dyl's

Skeldergate Bridge by Tower Gardens, York

Indoor and outdoor areas are closed but Dyls will will be reopening as a takeaway from Friday at 10am and will open from 10am until 5.30pm Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until further notice.

Posting on social media, owner Jan Dyl said: "We’re following all of the government guidelines and we’ll be serving Dyl-icious hot and cold drinks including our amazing coffees and Belgian hot chocolates, plus our Haxby Baker toasties.

"We would love to see you at the weekend so if you’re out and about enjoying your outdoor exercise, feel free to swing by."

Ambiente Tapas

Fossgate, York

Love tapas? Then you don't have to miss out. One of York's leading tapas restaurants will deliver your favourite dishes straight to your home, or you can click and collect.

The popular Dine at Home Family Feast is returning for 2021 and is suitable for a family of four or for a couple over a few days and includes a paella to share, five tapas dishes from a selection of ten tapas and a bottle of wine, for £50.

The orders will be packaged up in foil containers and the paella will come as a 'kit' form with all the ingredients and instructions ready for you to cook fresh at home. They’re made to be enjoyed over the weekend, but are also freezable for later enjoyment.

Orders will be taken until 5pm Wednesday, January 6 for collection/delivery on Friday January 8 and Ambiente is currently taking orders for collection/delivery on Friday January 15 until Wednesday January 13.

View the menu and collection/delivery details at ambiente-tapas.co.uk/dineathome

Shambles Food Court, York

Giant wraps from Shambles Food Court

Whatever you fancy, there will be something to tempt you from the array of food outlets at this foodie heaven in the centre of York.

With flavours and dishes from around the world, take-out is available from a selection of some of the best food businesses in town.

If you want to support local traders during lockdown and indulge in a treat, this is an ideal place to start.

Dough Eyed Pizza

Jubbergate, York

Dough Eyed Pizza will be open from 4.30pm to 9.30pm, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays for delivery or timed collection through the Dough Eyed app.

Choose from its Neapolitan pizza menu as well as soft drinks, beers and wine. Alcohol is only available for delivery.

The Gold Cup

Low Catton, near York

The pub has announced it will remain open for call and collect takeaways during the third lockdown. It will not be selling alcohol this time round, however soft drinks/takeaway hot drinks will still be available. Opening hours remain the same: 5-8pm Tuesday-Friday and 12-8pm Saturday and Sunday.

The pub also posted its Covid-19 safety guide on its Facebook page:

Unless exempt, all customers and staff members must wear a face mask

One-way system to aid social distancing, enter through front door and exit through side door

Only one person to collect per household

Contactless payments preferred

Hand sanisiter stations on entry and exit.

Do not visit if you/a member of your household are experiencing any symptoms of Covid-19.

We'd love to hear your lockdown take-out recommendations: share them with readers via the Send Now button below.