NOW lockdown has lifted and many of York's best-loved pubs, restaurants, cafes and bars are open again, many of us will be heading out to eat and drink.

Under government rules, unless you are part of a household or bubble, you must socialise with friends outside. And if you are drinking, you must also have a "substantial meal".

We've already highlighted 5 popular spots in York where you can mingle outside and enjoy some pre-Christmas cheer.

And today, we have picked some more places for readers to visit and enjoy.

Also, Press readers share their recommendations.

Dyls, Motor House, Skeldergate Bridge, York

Magical scene on the riverside at Dyls

With a small terrace hugging the river by Tower Gardens, and the exterior covered in fairy lights, this is a magical place to visit, day or night.

Households and bubbles can eat and drink inside, but if you have to stay outdoors, there are tables with covers and outdoor heaters to keep you cosy.

Don't miss the hot gin toddies made with York Gin - to have with a substantial meal - but can be ordered to take away too!

The Churchill Hotel, Bootham

Churchill's 'igloo' and new bothy

Top marks to the Churchill team for turning its front garden into an inviting place to eat and drink outdoors.

You can still eat inside at its brasserie, but to be honest its twinkling garden (thanks to a zillion outside lights) looks SO inviting.

Tables are covered and there are outdoor heaters too.

Or households/bubbles can rent one of its innovative garden 'igloos' to enjoy some Covid-safe food and drink.

And a new addition is a bothy that can be hired too - again for households/bubbles.

Check out its wood-fired pizza menu - some of the best pizzas around.

Lucia's, Swinegate, Court East, York

Vegan pastry at Lucia's

Ever popular, again this York stalwart offers the best of both worlds with indoor and outdoor dining options.

We also like its dessert cafe, fronting on to Grape Lane.

You can enjoy the full menu inside, or have a naughty treat.

We've been known to grab one of the two outdoor tables on Grape Lane for a late night coffee and Italian pastry.

The Judge's Lodging, Lendal

Outdoor at Judge's Lodging

With its large outdoor area at the front of the building on to Lendal, Judge's has been a popular attraction for people wanting to have a socially-distanced gathering outdoors.

New for December is its cosy dining den. Find out more on its website.

Shambles Food Court

It's a wrap! From Stam and Maria

This bustling food court has become a mecca for foodies with dishes from around the world to order and go.

Whether you want a bursting Burrito, or Middle Eastern plate, Thai curry, or Indian take out, you will find everything and more nestled in this corner just behind the market, with access also from Shambles.

If you are super hungry, check out the massive wraps from Stam and Maria, filled with a choice or meat or veg, and topped with chips!

Take out drinks are available too.

We asked readers to recommend their favourite places: you can check them out below:

York's best places to eat and drink "Please share your recommendations - and photos - with readers!" We asked for your responses - this is what you sent.