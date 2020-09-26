WHAT was your favourite restaurant in York?

That's the question we posed to readers - and we were inundated with a flood of replies.

Today, York is known for its ever-changing restaurant scene.

And it means many restaurants we used to love are no longer with us.

Can you remember where you used to go - and what were your favourite meals?

Meanwhile - here's a taster of some of York's favourite restaurants that are no longer here - is your old favourite on the list?

Barnacle's in Piccadilly

Who remembers Barnacle's in Piccadilly?

El Piano in Grape Lane

El Piano was a favourite for vegetarian and vegan people in York. Arguably it was ahead of its time!

Plunkets in High Petergate

Another York institution that served thousands of happy customers over the years: Plunkets.

Old Orleans in Low Ousegate

This was the place to go for a bit of Cajun food and a lively Louisianan night out!

Le Langhe

This started off in Goodramgate then moved to larger premises on Peaseholme Green and won a following for its authentic Italian cuisine.

Harvilles in Fossgate

Harvilles in Fossgate with its distinctive black and white and Art Deco design. It was a great place to go for a steak recall readers.

And other's that made the list:

The Living Room, Ouse Bridge

Bibis, Micklegate

Disraelis, (now The Carlton) in Acomb

Stanley's Chinese Restaurant, Goodramgate

Oat Cuisine (where Ate O'clock is now) - for its vegi nouvelle cuisine in the 1980s

Four more we miss...

Clockwise from top left:

Akash, North Street

Indochine, King Street

Bonding Warehouse, Skeldergate

Pine's restaurant, Nunnery Lane

What restaurants do you miss? And where do you like to dine out today?

