A PUB that survived the bulldozers and is under new ownership is this week's Pub of the Week.

Campaigners fought hard to save the Carlton Tavern, Acomb Road, York from being knocked down and turned into an old folks home.

And now landlord Linford Gardener has completed this reversal of fortune and turned it into a pub for all the community to enjoy - despite the challenges of lockdown and coronavirus.

The pub has been nominated by Press reader Sophie Magson.

Sophie said said: "Since Linford took over earlier in the year, the Carlton has turned a corner. He and his staff are incredibly professional and welcoming.

"It serves great food and has the best carvery in York!

Large beer garden

Beer garden at the Carlton Tavern

"We, as a family, feel safe and secure here. During lockdown, Linford and his team redecorated and improved the rundown pub and massive beer garden instead of sitting doing nothing.

"Before lockdown he had big plans for Euro 2020 which would have brought the community together.

"Sadly, because of Covid-19, they never materialised. I think he fully deserves a reward for his efforts. Plus, the range of drinks available has improved including better hand pulled ales."

Words of praise indeed.

Here's Linford's story:

Why does the Carlton Tavern deserves to be Pub of the Week in The Press?

We are aiming to become the community hub pub of Holgate/Acomb. We have been going the extra mile to keep customers informed and safe during the Covid outbreak.

Newly in charge

Linford and Rebecca, who now run the Carlton Tavern

What is the best thing about this pub?

Our huge garden as well as the children’s play area, socially distanced inside tables and our fantastic Sunday carvery.

How are you keeping your customers happy?

By providing a safe environment, commitment to customer service and satisfaction, cleanliness and creating a good atmosphere.

What challenges have you faced during the Covid-19 crisis?

Massive challenges when we we’re shut down - not just the fact I had only just taken over, but to go from having massive plans and over 100 booked in for Mother’s Day to having it all stopped. Also we had a cellar full of beer. Luckily we could give all our snacks and soft drinks to the local nursing homes, police station next door and Acomb fire station.

How have you adapted to reopen during the Covid-19 crisis?

With the size and layout of the pub, the social distancing was quite straightforward. We have designated entry and exits, sanitising stations, and hourly cleaning processes.

On the menu

Burger and chips on the menu at the Carlton Tavern

What type of drinks does it sell and what are the best sellers?

We sell an array of beers, lagers, wine and spirits. Best sellers are probably the lagers.

Do you sell food?

Yes, lots of it! We are currently running a reduced menu and taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme (Mondays to Wednesdays). A Sunday carvery is available too.

What is your favourite story about the pub?

That it’s always been part of the community and employed locals. From when it was a children’s orphanage to the hotel and now to the pub.

