The Ship Inn, Acaster Malbis

With its stunning location by the Ouse and a huge beer garden at the front of the pub, this has to be one of the nicest spots in York to eat and drink outside.

Our reviewer said;

"The menu was just what you’d expect from a country pub, with fish and chips, bangers and mash and burgers, priced from £12.50-£13.50. Vegetarian choices included burger, mac and cheese, battered halloumi with chips. Starters were available too, including soup, chicken skewers, pate and, garlic mushrooms, and smoked salmon (from £5.50 to £6.95).

"The Ship also has a pizza menu, priced from £8 for a traditional margarita, to £13.50 for a more experimental option with Hoisin duck! It was good to see that gluten free options were available too for pizza lovers."

The fish and chips and bangers and mash went down well.

Here's the scores on the doors:

Food: Good 3.5

Service: Friendly 5

Value: OK 3.5

Ambience: Great 5

The Ship Inn, Moor End, Acaster Malbis, York YO23 2UH

Phone: 01904 703888

theshipinnacastermalbis.com

Thor's Tipi, Principal Hotel grounds, York

Thor's summer tipi offers the best of both worlds - outside tables for dining plus places inside should the weather change. Booking ahead is advisable. Food is provided by local firm Hog and Apple.

Here's what our reviewer said:

"If you are hungry and fancy some tasty carbs with a drink, in a fun place to hang out with mates, then Thor’s is just the ticket.

"Caterers, the Hog and Apple are in charge of the menu, which has a limited selection of sandwiches, chips and a salad, as well as mini plates for children. We counted ten choices in all and three for kids as well as one dessert: Eton Mess. Prices are from £5 to £10.95. All dishes have suitable warrior names, such as Odin’s Bowl – chargrilled rump steak with skin-on fries and peppercorn sauce."

The Valhalla fries - chips with minced beef and cheese and described as a kind of cheesy lasagne chips - were our reviewer's favourite dish here.

Here's the scores on the doors:

Food: Hit and miss 3/5

Service: With a smile 5/5

Value: OK 3/5

Ambience: Relaxed 4/5

Thor’s Sol Ast

The Principal York Hotel Gardens

www.thorstipi.com

T: 07483 339119.

The Judge's Lodgings, Lendal, York

Booking ahead is recommended to secure an outside table at this popular spot in York.

The menu is varied, but our reviewer was particularly impressed by this sharing starter:

Sharing starter at The Judge's Lodgings

"We shared a cheesemonger's plate with boxed camembert, goats cheese arancini, marinated olives, chipotle spiced guacamole, pickles and homemade bread (£16).

"It made an ideal starter packing a very tasty punch while not being too substantial, the baked cheese was sharp and rich slathered on the homemade bread cut through with a pickle. The arancini were perfect savoury bonbons, we’d have been happy with a bowl of them."

Here's the scores on the doors:

Food: Good 4/5

Service: Satisfactory 3/5

Value: OK 3/5

Ambience: Relaxed 4/5

The Judge's Lodging

9 Lendal, York

www.judgeslodgingyork.co.uk

T: 01904 638733

Open daily week days 7.30am - 10pm . Weekends 8am-10pm

