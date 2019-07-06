I’VE driven through Easingwold hundreds of times and not noticed The New Inn.

It’s not as if it’s a small building: a substantial, three-storey former coaching inn, it stands proud on the town’s aptly-named Long Street, amid a characterful mix of homes and businesses.

Painted white, with umbrella-shaded tables outside, I couldn’t understand why I hadn’t registered its presence before.

It came to my attention after a neighbour recommended it, having dined there following a walk at Sutton Bank.

We booked on what turned out to be a blisteringly hot day, and I was a little worried about being cooped up in a dining room in such heat. But my concerns were dispelled as we entered the bar leading to the dining room. It was just the right temperature for comfort.

The Grade II-listed inn is owned by Yorkshire pub group, West Park Inns, which also run The Angel at Topcliffe, The Blue Bell in Arkendale and Little 3 real ale bar in Thirsk.

Inside, a rustic bar, with exposed beams and a wood-burning stove - understandably not in operation during our visit - gives way to a dining room, cleverly separated from the pub by wood and etched glass panelling. Bunting and strings of fairy lights add to the charm.

Painted in relaxing, muted tones, with tongue and groove panelling and prints of old-Yorkshire scenes and characters, the room was as cosy as it was smart. Wooden tables with comfortable faux leather chairs were nicely spaced out to provide ample room for diners. Contemporary pop background music is only just audible.

There’s a nice touch along a beam – a board bearing the names of the staff, from manager George to the assistant manager, chefs Rich and Ash, and those manning the front and back of house.

The varied menu ranges from pub classics such as beef burger and fish and chips, to more cosmopolitan dishes including slow-cooked Moroccan lamb shoulder and Gorgonzola pappardelle pasta.

Starters include soup of the day at £5.95, gin cured salmon dill & cucumber ribbons for £6.95 and whipped goat’s cheese, beetroot, candied walnuts, apple, endive and pea shoot salad at £5.95.

The only one among us to opt for a starter, my husband chose the latter, enjoying the “crisp, fresh apple, tasty cubes of beetroot and light cheese”.

“All the different components had their own distinct flavour, so none were lost in the whole,” he said. “You could add to fork as required.” There’s also a selection of salads.

It was on to the mains. There was no hesitation – my mum and I had decided beforehand that we were having fish and chips, and the beer battered haddock (£13.95) hit the spot.

‘Our head chef is passionate about celebrating the wonderful fish and seafood available from the Yorkshire coastline,’ says the inn’s website, so we assumed that the North Sea was its source.

Tender and moist, with a thick, crispy batter, the only problem was the size of it. We both struggled to finish. “Imagine if I’d had a starter too,” said my mum.

It was served with perfectly-cooked hand-cut chips - presented in a block rather like a Jenga game - mushy peas, homemade tartar sauce and a fresh lemon wedge.

My dad was intrigued by his ‘Jenga’ chips, which accompanied his steak and Guinness pie, served with seasonal vegetables and gravy (£13.95).

The dish was not on the menu: he had picked pulled beef and mushroom pie, but, as Megan, our friendly waitress, explained, it was so popular the night before, they had sold out.

My dad didn’t care - he was more than happy. “The meat is nicely cooked and there’s a good variety of vegetables - French beans, cauliflower, courgette, broccoli, and, is that swede?”

A second group of diners were shown into a neighbouring room, decorated similarly, with home-from home décor - bookshelves, mirrors set to one side of a fireplace.

You can sit outside in a patio area to the rear, where there is also a car park.

Choosing his main, my husband selected the breaded pork fillet schnitzel, chorizo mash, roast cauliflower, green beans, poached egg and jus (£15.95).

“The runny egg is delicious, the vegetables well-cooked, there’s just right amount of mash and I like the chorizo’s saltiness,” he commented.

Our drinks - a pint and a half of Yorkshire Sparkle, were the product of Treboom Brewery at Shipton by Beningbrough (£3.65 and £1.65). My mum ordered a tonic water (£2.10). A large carafe of water accompanied our meal.

On a hot day, a cool pudding was needed. Dad chose the classic summer pudding (£5.95), which was filled with delicious seasonal fruit including blackcurrants, strawberries and raspberries, served with clotted cream. “This is just the job for a hot day, it is so refreshing - very nice indeed,” he said.

My mum and I shared blackberry parfait, almond and apple sponge, with yoghurt sauce (£5.95). The mix of flavours was lovely.

As with all the dishes, the puddings were beautifully presented. My husband tucked into a three-piece British cheeseboard with grapes, apple chutney homemade fruitcake, and crackers (£5.95). He loved the tender strips of celery dipped into the chutney.

We ended with tea and coffee (£10), before a walk around the pretty town. Our bill came to £99.20, including drinks.

The New Inn, Long Street, Easingwold, YO61 3HT

W: thenewinnateasingwold.co.uk

T: 01347 824007

Food: Excellent 4/5

Ambience: Cosy 4/5

Service: Very friendly 4.5/5

Value: Very good 4/5

Reviews are independent and paid for by The Press