THERE’S always something very satisfying about pizza and a pint.

And that is pretty much the offering in summary from one of York’s newest pubs.

The Market Cat only opened in December last year and already it’s made itself at home in York’s crowded pub scene.

Sitting in Jubbergate, on the corner of Shambles Market, in a three-storey venue, the building was previously occupied by pawnbroker Herbert Brown & Son and, later, a shoe shop.

Pub company and craft beer wholesaler Pivovar teamed up with Thornbridge Brewery to open the venue following a £500,000 refurbishment. Pivovar, also run the York Tap, in York station, Pivni in Patrick Pool and Pavement Vaults as well as bars in Sheffield, Harrogate, Leeds, Newcastle and London.

Inside downstairs the decor is dark and decadent. Leather snugs and black tiling twinned with chandelier lighting lends to a feeling of opulence, but leave the bar behind and head upstairs and the tone changes to something much more light and airy.

There are a further two floors and both benefit from colourful tiled floors, pale walls and wine leather booths.

The first floor is home to a huge pizza oven and diners can watch their food being cooked while at the same time taking in the spectacular views across the roof tops of Shambles Market and beyond to the backs of the buildings that run along one side of York’s most famous street.

The windows fold right back, so on a sunny day you can enjoy the sights and sounds of the city while tucking in to your dinner.

On the top floor, if anything the views get even better, as dual aspect windows mean you can take in York Minster to the left and look out across the rooftops, or, as we did, sit and watch the people making their way round the market below.

We were lucky enough to go on a bright sunny day - something that has been in short supply so far this summer - and sat on the top floor, drinking in the view as well as sinking a couple of thirst quenching pints while we waited for our food to arrive.

The pizzas come in three sizes - seven inch snack size, 12 inch and an 18 inch if you feel like sharing.

The menu boasts that the pizza dough is made fresh every morning using Italian pizza flour and the firm’s own award winning Jaipur IPA.

I went for the 12 inch prosciutto funghi (£9.50) with mozzarella, tomato, mushrooms, garlic olive oil and cotto ham.

The base was beautifully crisp and there was plenty of ham which more than made up for a scarcity in the mushroom department. I’ve got to say I couldn’t taste the IPA, but that was no bad thing.

We ordered one of the side salads to share - a house salad of mixed leaves, cherry tomatoes, radish, cucumber and onions with a lemon pepper dressing (£6.50).

This complemented the pizza perfectly and the zingy lemon dressing added a light touch to the fresh plate of leaves and vegetables.

We washed it down with a Veltins Pilsener (£4.20) each - which was a refreshing accompaniment.

Jordan ordered the margarita pizza, having visited one of our favourite family run Italian restaurants earlier in the week and ordered pizza there, comparisons were inevitable. And he said that the Market Cat’s pizza was almost as good. He said he could easily be convinced that the tomato sauce had involved many tomatoes coming to harm and balanced the cheese very well, while the thin crust still had a bit of the chewiness he likes.

It’s always a disappointment when the pizza base is more like a Jacobs Cracker and I’m pleased to report this was not the case here. Although after two in one week, he has now sworn off pizza (for a short while).

Pizza is served every day from 12pm-10pm so whether you’re looking for lunch as we were, or just for a something a bit more substantial than a traditional bar snack with your drinks in the evening you will be catered for.

It is a shame then that service was slow. We were warned before our orders were placed that there may be a lengthy wait, around 40 minutes rather than the usual 10. It was certainly welcome to have a heads up. It was explained that the kitchen had been overwhelmed by an influx of orders. Many people would describe this influx as ‘lunchtime’ and it ought not to come as a surprise to most people in the business of selling food.

In conclusion I’d recommend The Market Cat to anyone looking to enjoy a drink with a view. I regard it as a bonus that should you get peckish you can also enjoy some good pizza if you’ve the patience. There’s a lot to like about that combination.

In total our food bill came in at £25 on the nose.

The Market Cat, 6 Jubbergate, York YO1 8RT

Phone: 01904 637023

Website: marketcatyork.co.uk

FOOD: Expert 4/5

AMBIENCE: Bustling 5/5

SERVICE: Slow 3/5

VALUE: Good 4/5



Reviews are independent and meals are paid for by The Press