So it is heartening to hear that some local firms have been thriving during this time.

Step forward York independent clothing store Wild & Westbrooke which says it is going from "strength to strength".

The business is run by Tanya Pipes, Laura Pipes and Oliver Stirk and operate from a large store in Stonegate.

Tania, Laura and Ollie at Wilde and Westbrooke (Image: supplied)

You can hear all about how they kept things going when things got tough when Covid struck - and the innovations they brought in to build their business back better.

They are our Traders of the Week - many congratulations.

If you are doing something new, different, quirky or interesting with your business, get in touch. Tell us your story and we can feature you in The Press - for free. Get in touch right now via this link www.thepress.co.uk/trader or via the Send Now tab at the end of this article.

Meanwhile, time to find out more about Wild & Westbrooke...

Where are they based?

3 Stonegate, York

How long has the business been going?

Four years

What does it sell?

Ladies country lifestyle clothing including brands such as: Fairfax & Favor, Holland Cooper, Schoffel, Dubarry

Why is this trader special?

Wild & Westbrooke is a family owned, independent business selling ladies town and country lifestyle clothing, footwear and accessories. We opened our store in Lendal in October 2018 but quickly outgrew this store within three years. In March 2022 we moved to a larger store at 3 Stonegate, in the heart of York, with two sales floors which has allowed us to expand our collection and stock a wider range of brands including Fairfax & Favor, Holland Cooper, Dubarry and our newest brand Schoffel which has already proved to be very popular. We now have an entire floor dedicated to footwear and accessories after the growth of these collections since opening. Since launching our online store we now also have a strong following on our website and through social media which has helped our business grow across the UK.

Inside Wilde & Westbrooke in Stonegate (Image: Supplied)

How has it adapted during the Covid-19 crisis?

We started our online store during Covid-19 lockdowns. It had always been the plan to sell online but having to close our store accelerated our plans. Since then, the online side of our business has gone from strength to strength and has worked really well alongside our bricks and mortar store. We also communicated with our customers through social media and we are very grateful that our customers continued to support us through the difficult years of Covid.

---

Read next:

* York's newest bakery - where everything is made with sourdough!

* A look inside new barber shop - Rascals to Gentlemen

---

Has it won any awards?

Drapers Independent Awards 2022 - Best Womenswear Store finalist, and Rising Star finalist.

Favourite story about this business?

Many of our customers discover our store when shopping in York, whether local or tourists. But we had one customer who regularly shopped with us online after discovering our store through social media in lockdown. After being happy with our service online she decided she would make the trip all the way from Cornwall to visit our store and meet us in person. She loved York so much she has since been back again and plans to make the trip yearly.

---

Be our next Trader of the Week

If you are doing something new, different, quirky or interesting with your business, get in touch. Tell us your story and we can feature you in The Press - for free. Get in touch right now via the Send Now tab below...