According to the Office for National Statistics, the latest government jobless figures for York, show that 2,340 were seeking employment, down 320 or 12 per cent on this time last year.

Within this, the number of 18-24s rose slightly by just five to 425 over the year and for 50s and over the figure dropped by 165 to 565 down 23 per cent.

Read next:

Ryedale saw its overall claimant count fall by 15 over the month to 595 in April, down by 20 people or 3 per cent on the same period a year ago.

Meanwhile in Selby the overall jobless figure is 1,165 a fall of 170 or 13 per cent.

Across the Yorkshire and Humber region the number of people unemployed is at 107,000 – up 1,000 on the year.

Nationally official figures showed the rate of UK unemployment rose to 3.9 per cent in the three months to March, up from 3.8 per cent in the previous quarter and the highest level since the three months to January 2022.

Wendy Mangan, employer and partnership manager for York Jobcentre, said: “As we move into Summer, jobcentres are focussing on increasing the labour force to help businesses fill their vacancies.

"We’re linking up with employers and holding regular jobs fairs & speed-interviewing events.

"Currently we’re working with Marks and Spencer at Vangarde in York on a Sector-based Work Academy Programme (SWAP) for permanent team members in-store.

"Candidates will take part in four days pre-employment training for accredited qualifications in Customer Service and Food Safety, week-commencing May 22.

"There will then be a day spent in-store at Marks and Spencer which includes work experience and job-shadowing, followed by a guaranteed job interview. The plan is that these SWAPs will roll out on a continual basis.



“Our work coaches provide every jobseeker with individual support, to help build confidence and develop new skills. We are encouraging people, whether they are single parents, young, 50 Plus or have a health condition to connect with their jobcentre to re-join the work force, or progress in their career. Jobseekers can also check out the thousands of vacancies on offer, by searching the DWP ‘FindaJob’ website.”

The Minister for Employment, Guy Opperman MP said: “We’re continuing to see progress in the labour market as we take action across government to grow the economy. Employment is up; economic inactivity is down; and vacancies have fallen in successive quarters.

“As well as helping deliver on our priority to grow the economy, we know that being in work remains the best way for people to get on in life. That’s why I’m focused on matching jobseekers with roles, and businesses with a resilient and skilled workforce. Through partnerships with local employers, we have thousands of placements in sectors such as banking and engineering, helping people to achieve new qualifications and build rewarding careers."

Other local job events can be found through York Jobcentre yorkemployerengagementteam@dwp.gov.uk