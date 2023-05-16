The Wild Swan at Minskip, near Boroughbridge, which has enjoyed a stellar start to 2023, has a new head chef, Jason Bishop, who replaces Paul Murphy.

Stephen Lennox the co-owner of the Wild Swan with business partner Alex Bond, said: “We’d like to thank Paul for his hard work over the past year or so and wish him and his family the best with their future plans and opportunities.

"He has worked well with our gifted brigade of chefs, but we are excited to announce the arrival of Jason Bishop as our new head chef who will push our food offering to excel further.

“Jason is a wonderfully talented chef who has worked in some of the finest establishments across Yorkshire. He has been on our radar for the last 18 months and the opportunity to make this partnership happen heading into a busy summer is one we couldn’t pass up. We look forward to our customers indulging in Jason’s new spring and summer menus in our restaurant or al fresco in our newly renovated beer garden.”

The inn, just 30 seconds away from Junction 48 of the A1(M) has also just opened a newly renovated beer garden which can cater for up to 36 drinkers and diners, on top of the 60 covers in the main premises.

Alex said: “The renovation of our beer garden is another significant chapter in the recent story of the Wild Swan. We have always had tables outside, but our new look beer garden provides a much richer and more attractive eating and drinking experience. It is the picture-perfect suntrap, set between the rear of the historic inn and a characterful disused mill. It will be ideal for the coming summer months.

“The opening of our renovated beer garden also comes on the back of an excellent start to the year for us. Despite the on-going cost-of-living crisis, which has impacted heavily on the hospitality sector, we have been consistently busy. We are especially pleased by the number of people who are returning and who are making the Wild Swan their favourite inn and restaurant in the area.”

The new beer garden (Image: Monika Kus)

Meanwhile Alex said the Wild Swan’s much-loved wood-fired pizzas are returning on Wednesdays Fridays and Saturdays each week and a new summer menu, together with an exciting new range of summer cocktails, including sharing cocktails and jugs of sangria, will be introduced shortly.