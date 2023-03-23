Dragons’ Den investor Peter Jones was turned down by Yorkshire Wizards after making a huge offer to invest in their business.

The billionaire bid £200,000 to invest in The Potions Cauldron, an enchanting new nine-hole golf course. Based on this offer, Jones valued the company at £1.33M.

The UK’s most enchanting entrepreneurial wizards, owners of famed magical golf courses ‘The Hole in Wand’ and elixir of life drinks, ‘The Potions Cauldron’, had embarked on a quest to persuade the Dragons from BBC One’s Dragons’ Den to invest in a new magical golf course.

Director of Wizardry Phil Pinder and Chief Enchantment Officer, Ben Fry, hoped to cast a spell on the dastardly Dragons Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies, Deborah Meaden, Peter Jones and Steven Bartlett.

However, after being offered £200,000 for a 15% share in the business by Peter Jones, the magicians turned their cloaks on the Dragons’.

The Wizards relished their pitch with the Dragons’ and have invited Deborah Meaden back to revisit The Hole In Wand In Blackpool to tackle the hole that caused her so much trouble in the Den.